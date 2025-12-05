Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 830,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 56.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 728,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at $29,142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 111,740 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:SBS opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

