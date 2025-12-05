Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF $GLOV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 83,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of BATS:GLOV opened at $57.61 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.