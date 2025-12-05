Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

