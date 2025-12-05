Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 576.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893,951 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lucid Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $3,245,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Lucid Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 475,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Lucid Group stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

