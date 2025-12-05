Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $845,431.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,061,203.68. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,368 shares of company stock worth $1,594,581. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

