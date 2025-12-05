Intellus Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 193,628 shares of company stock valued at $50,942,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $317.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

