Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equitable by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after buying an additional 2,061,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,536,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,498,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,168,000 after acquiring an additional 615,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,370.24. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at $29,185,935.60. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -39.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

