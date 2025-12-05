Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,563 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.8%

ATGE opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.