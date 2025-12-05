Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,243 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $298,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.85.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,528 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile



Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

