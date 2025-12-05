Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,925 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $381.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.46. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $403.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up from $409.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.04.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
