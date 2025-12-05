Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET is Cresset Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,272 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 11.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Arista Networks worth $2,698,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,578,700 shares of company stock valued at $231,687,618 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.