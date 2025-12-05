Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MA opened at $541.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.95 and its 200 day moving average is $567.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

