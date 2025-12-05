Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $145.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $145,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average of $210.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $222.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.