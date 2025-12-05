Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,939 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $92,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $251.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

