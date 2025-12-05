Legal & General Group Plc Buys 51,381 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,644,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,956,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 520,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,220,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 543,179 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $9.89 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.54.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

