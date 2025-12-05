Reviewing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -2,311.96% -264.11% biote 14.72% -21.86% 15.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlucoTrack and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 1 0 0 0 1.00 biote 1 1 1 0 2.00

biote has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.46%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and biote”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($34.62) -0.17 biote $197.19 million 0.60 $3.16 million $0.79 3.25

biote has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than biote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

biote beats GlucoTrack on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

