Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$27.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$18.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.20.

Spin Master (TSE:TOYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spin Master had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

