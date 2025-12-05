Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$27.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$18.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.20.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spin Master had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

