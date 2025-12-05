Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday.

Get Innodata alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INOD

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,295. This represents a 67.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innodata by 1,567.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter worth $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innodata by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $58.35 on Friday. Innodata has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Innodata’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.