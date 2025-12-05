Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.17 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $7.56 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 378.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $267.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.