Ingrid Estrada Sells 4,827 Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Ingrid Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $948,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $208.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.