Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,080 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 33,203 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $156,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

