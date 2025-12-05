Brown Advisory Inc. Has $250.45 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $250,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $608.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

