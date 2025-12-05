Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 132,303 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,303 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $494,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.65.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,459.35. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 2,000 shares valued at $452,871. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

