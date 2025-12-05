Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $3,771,100.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $3,771,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 100,758 shares in the company, valued at $37,996,849.38. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CVNA opened at $399.10 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.91 and a 200 day moving average of $344.74.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.10.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.1% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

