Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,737 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.93.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $436.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

