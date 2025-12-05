Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading 28.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 4,258,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 731,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Scandium Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships.

