Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,997,144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,997,144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,336,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $318.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 196,406 shares of company stock valued at $51,743,408 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.22.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

