Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares were down 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188.60 and last traded at GBX 190. Approximately 23,996,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average daily volume of 1,525,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.
Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £725.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
