GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,847 and last traded at GBX 1,846, with a volume of 101452328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,819.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,762.

GSK Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,712.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,536.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The firm has a market cap of £73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, for a total transaction of £7,905.78. Insiders have purchased 558 shares of company stock valued at $840,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

