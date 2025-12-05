Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 and last traded at GBX 699.50, with a volume of 4742921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PHNX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 850 to GBX 852 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.25.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (18.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current year.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.