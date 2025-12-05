Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 and last traded at GBX 699.50, with a volume of 4742921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on PHNX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 850 to GBX 852 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.25.
Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (18.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current year.
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
