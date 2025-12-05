Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Charles Schwab worth $1,109,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $440,699,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

