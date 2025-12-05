State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tempus AI by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Tempus AI
In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $120,200.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,757.94. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $51,071.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,573.60. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,077,814 shares of company stock valued at $84,592,895 in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tempus AI Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 4.99.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.
Tempus AI Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
