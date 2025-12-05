Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 236.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,049 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.46. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, CEO Christopher Urmson purchased 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,040. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

