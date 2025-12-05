Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 196,079 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.6%

HASI opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 79.69%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.10%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

