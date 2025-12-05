National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 110.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 20.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,621,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 278,597 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

National Vision Trading Down 1.3%

National Vision stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

