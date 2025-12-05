Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 77,665 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.85 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 392.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Vimeo had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. Research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.85 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

