Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,147 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 917.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 942.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,089,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,358 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,462,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 882.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 539,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,784,000 after acquiring an additional 501,873 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $166.21.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

