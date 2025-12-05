Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $177,000.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NYSE QTWO opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

