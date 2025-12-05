Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,565 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $596,081.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,489. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

