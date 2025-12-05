Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $511,077.60 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $511,077.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,256,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,996,024.32. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,576 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.37 per share, with a total value of $511,071.12.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,078 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.82 per share, for a total transaction of $426,679.96.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,283 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $355,046.25.

On Friday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,784 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $459,260.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,496 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,585.36.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,094 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $486,127.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,268 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.20 per share, with a total value of $107,049.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,124 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $858,171.40.

On Thursday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $126,046.50.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $490,025.04.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4%

ASA opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.0%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $15,359,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

