Kris Rasmussen Sells 18,211 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 18,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $645,579.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 11,071,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,489,354.40. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kris Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Kris Rasmussen sold 31,715 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,428,126.45.

On Monday, November 10th, Kris Rasmussen sold 272,789 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $11,858,137.83.

On Monday, November 3rd, Kris Rasmussen sold 73,738 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,959.46.

Figma Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE FIG opened at $38.78 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $396,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,187,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,499,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

