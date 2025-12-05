Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,501 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 153.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 116.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.66%.American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.