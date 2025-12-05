Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 611.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $71.06 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $203,817.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,108 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,448.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $227,452.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

