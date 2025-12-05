Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $548,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CALM stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

