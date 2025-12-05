Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 38,480 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of MetLife worth $111,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 88.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $1,608,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,060,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,378,000 after buying an additional 123,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $77.97 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.