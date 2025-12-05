Financial Review: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) vs. Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -8.06% 5.13% 1.92% Pyxis Oncology N/A -84.70% -61.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pyxis Oncology 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pyxis Oncology has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.87 million 0.93 -$6.48 million ($0.24) -9.79 Pyxis Oncology $16.15 million 16.65 -$77.33 million ($1.60) -2.70

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pyxis Oncology beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing PYX-107, a CD40 agonist with demonstrated anti-cancer activity in patients who previously progressed on PD-(L)1 inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as soft tissue sarcomas, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, cancers, and melanoma in combination with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. It has in-license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize ADC product candidates directed to certain licensed targets, including PYX-201 and PYX-203, and products containing the ADC product candidates; and Biosion USA, Inc. for development, manufacture, and commercialization of PYX-106, an IO product candidate. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

