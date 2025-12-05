Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $102.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Bunge Global in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

NYSE BG opened at $94.36 on Friday. Bunge Global has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

