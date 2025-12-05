LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

LBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of LBRX stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

In other LB Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of LB Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,411,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,215. This trade represents a 242.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $168,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

