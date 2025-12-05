American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $80,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

