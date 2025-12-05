Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chime Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,766,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $402,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHYM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Chime Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

